Man who fatally shot Converse teen with AR-15 arrested, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 21-year-old man who was on the run for a week and wanted in the shooting death of a teenage boy was taken into custody Monday night, according to the Converse Police Department.

The suspect, Robert Amaya, is accused of fatally shooting Zavhon Brown in the face with an AR-15 rifle on Aug. 5.

On that day around 7 a.m., Converse police went to a home in the 7500 block of Gander Park, where they found Brown with the gunshot wound.

Brown was rushed to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he later died.

The motive and the events leading up to the fatal shooting are still unclear.

Converse police did not release any further details beyond announcing Amaya's arrest.

Online jail records show Amaya is still in custody on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail has been set at $150,000.

