Man who inflated invoices, making away with $350K, sentenced to 2 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO - A man whole scammed $350,000 from the city of San Antonio learned his fate in court Monday.

Geoffrey Comstock, 54, was sentenced to two years and one month in prison and will have to pay back $358,000 in restitution.

Comstock is the owner of the Frio Nevada Corporation and was contracted to provide janitorial services at the Alamodome.

Prosecutors said Comstock had invoices with inflated man-hours submitted to the City of San Antonio.

The city's financial department caught wind of the scheme in 2016, and Comstock was convicted in December 2017.

