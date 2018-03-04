Man in critical condition after jumping from overpass

SAN ANTONIO - A man who jumped from a highway overpass Sunday afternoon is in critical condition.

Police were called to Highway 281 near Donella Drive just before 1 p.m. after authorities received a report that a man had jumped from the overpass.

A passerby who happened to be a doctor performed CPR on the man until emergency medical services arrived at the scene.

The man had a faint pulse, police said, and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He is not expected to survive his injuries, according to authorities.

Two lanes of Highway 281 were closed for approximately an hour as authorities photographed the scene.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.