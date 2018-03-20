Police: Man who kicked in front door, threatened to kill ex-girlfriend, aunt arrested

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police said they arrested 19-year-old Jacob Cortez Monday on charges that he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her aunt with a knife at their home several months ago.

On Oct. 17, Cortez showed up just before 6 p.m. at his ex-girlfriend’s home, where she lives with her aunt, and knocked to come inside, according to an arrest affidavit.

Because the woman refused to let him in due to his violent past, Cortez became enraged, kicked in the home’s front door, and grabbed a knife from the kitchen, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Cortez then pointed the knife and threatened to kill the woman and her aunt. He then attempted to drag the woman outside but she was able to get away and run back inside.

The affidavit states the aunt then called the police and that’s when Cortez left the home.

According to the affidavit, Cortez and the woman had ended their relationship after dating for four years.

After five months of searching for Cortez, police took him into custody Monday and prosecutors charged him on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $40,000.

