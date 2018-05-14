Man who killed brother over home inherited from parents is sentenced to 50 years in prison

SAN ANTONIO - The body of Andres "Andy" Barrera, 46, was found buried in the sand dunes near Corpus Christi in September 2016. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death was homicidal violence.

On Monday, Barrera’s brother, Gregorio, 50, was sentenced to 50 years in prison after being convicted last week of his brother’s slaying.

During closing arguments in the punishment phase of Barrera’s trial, prosecutor Kim Gonzalez asked the jury to sentence him to life in prison. She said that would mean justice for both men.

"That is what you get when you murder your brother and steal from your neighbors and you run from the police and you dump a man’s body at the beach like he was nothing," Gonzalez told the jury.

Police testified earlier that Barrera’s criminal record included charges of theft, evading arrest and drunken driving.

Prosecutors said the men had been involved in a long-running, often violent feud over property left them by their parents.

Barrera’s attorney, Cornelius Cox, asked for a verdict that would be "consistent with justice." He did not ask for a specific number of years.

"Are you, based on your verdict, to give vengeance?" Cox asked the jury. "No. Justice."

Barrera has been in jail since shortly after the murder and will get credit for the time he has served. No fine was assessed.

