Man who police say was armed, suicidal leads police on chase

SAN ANTONIO - A man who police said was armed and suicidal led several law enforcement agencies on a multi-county chase Friday before he was arrested in Bexar County.

Medina County sheriff's officials alerted their counterparts in Bexar County about the man around 9 a.m., officials said.

When the man arrived in Bexar County, deputies followed him and tried using a spike strip, but he was able to avoid it, officials said.

The man eventually drove into the parking lot of a La Quinta Inns & Suites in the 6500 block of West Military Drive, where he surrendered, officials said.

Deputies arrested the man on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon and evading arrest, officials said.

