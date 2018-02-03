Man who robbed North Side Broadway Bank at large, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are looking for the man who robbed a Broadway Bank on the city's North Side on Saturday morning.

Police said a Hispanic man in his 40s walked into the bank in the 13400 block of San Pedro Avenue just before 10 a.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money and stating that he had a gun, although the suspect never showed a handgun.

The teller gave the man the money and the man took off with the cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with a mustache and a thin build who is approximately 5 feet 5 inches.

Police aren't sure whether he got into a car because witnesses saw him leave the bank on foot.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.