SAN ANTONIO - A man who stabbed a Walmart security guard nearly two years ago was found guilty and sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday.

Travis Cobb was shoplifting inside the store on Bandera in July 2017 when a security guard tried stopping him.

Cobb attacked him, cutting him with a razor.

The security guard was seriously injured but survived the attack.

