Man who strangled girlfriend sentenced to 35 years for her murder

SAN ANTONIO - A man who strangled his girlfriend in 2017 was sentenced Tuesday to 35 years in prison.

Paulo Gonzalez Chavez was charged with murder after his girlfriend, Idalia Celedon-Becerra, was found by a relative covered with a blanket and propped up against a bed at a home on Morales Street.

At the time of her death, police said Chavez had called that relative to pick up Celedon-Becerra's children, who were at school at the time of the murder.

Investigators said she had ligature marks on her neck. They also found a note next to her body, which they believe Chavez wrote.

In the note, Chavez proclaimed his love for Celedon-Becerra, but also said he did something "stupid" because he found out she cheated on him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

As part of his sentence, Chavez was also ordered to pay $6,500 restitution and a $1,500 fine, online records show.

