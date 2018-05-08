Police: Man who threatened mom, refused to leave her home causes lockout at elementary school

SCHERTZ, Texas - A man is in custody after he allegedly threatened his mother and refused to leave her home Tuesday afternoon, Schertz police said.

Authorities were called to a home in the 1000 block of Rainy Brook after the man, who has not yet been identified, threatened his mother at her home, police said.

The woman was able to safely get away from her son, but the man stayed inside the home where police said, he had access to a gun.

Authorities eventually got the man to leave the home.

Lt. Manny Casas with the Schertz Police Department said the department doesn't intend to charge the man.

"We're just taking him to the hospital and talking to him," Casas said.

Police have been called to the home before for similar disturbances.

Green Valley Elementary School was placed on lockout as a precaution, but officers said students and staff at the school were never in danger.

