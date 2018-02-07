Man who threatened to murder congressperson, family because of political leanings sentenced

SAN ANTONIO - A federal judge sentenced James Amos Headley of Universal City to a year of confinement on Tuesday after Headley admitted to threatening to kill a congressperson and their family.

Headley, 59, told investigators he left the congressperson a threatening voicemail on July 11 because "he was upset with the (representative's) position on different policies" and wanted to intimidate the member of Congress.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of influencing a federal official by threat of murder.

He will spend six months in federal custody, followed by six months of home confinement — with credit for time served. He will be placed on supervised release for three years when home confinement is complete.

He has remained in federal custody since his arrest on July 13, 2017.

