Man who tried to rob Toys R Us leads authorities on short chase before crashing

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rob a Toys RUs on the Northside, then led authorities on a short chase Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the man tried to rob the toy store at Loop 410 and San Pedro Road around 2 p.m.

Witnesses were able to give authorities a description of the vehicle and later found the car in the area. The man led authorities on a short chase before wrecking in a yard in the 300 block of Oblate Avenue.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody without incident. It's unclear what charges he will face.

