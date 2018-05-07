Man who wanted to 'barbecue all the child molesters' charged with attempted murder

KISSIMMEE, FLA. - A Florida man who investigators say told them he wanted to "barbecue all the child molesters and kill them" was charged with premeditated attempted murder, according to WESH-TV.

Authorities arrested 50-year-old Jorge Porto-Sierra on March 7 at a motel in Osceola County after he allegedly threatened to kill people in a motel room.

Witnesses told WESH-TV that Porto-Sierra screamed, “I’m going to kill you, child molester,” and poured gasoline on the front door of a motel room. Witnesses also told WESH-TV that the man broke a window to pour gasoline into the room -- while carrying a cigarette.

According to the TV station, Porto-Sierra told deputies he didn't carry out his threats because they "got here too soon.”

WESH-TV reported that two of the four men harmed in the incident are convicted sex offenders.

