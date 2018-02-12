Man who wanted to take girlfriend to Red Hot Chili Peppers concert gets bagpipe surprise

BELFAST - One man thought he was getting a really good deal on some Red Hot Chili Pepper concert tickets, but it turns out he didn’t read carefully enough.

Duncan Robb accidentally bought tickets to a bagpipe cover band, the Red Hot Chili Pipers.

Robb bought the tickets for his girlfriend as a Christmas present and tacked them up on the wall after she received them, according to Mashable.

Nobody noticed the mistake until last Wednesday, when Robb’s girlfriend went to find out more information about the concert online.

The couple made a good time of it anyway and laughed off the mistake.

See his surprised tweet below.

**Caution: Graphic language**

Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers ... thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare pic.twitter.com/YO72amVR4I — Duncan Robb (@Dunc_Cfc) February 10, 2018

The Red Hot Chili Pipers sound pretty great though -- have a listen.

