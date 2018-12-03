Man wielding handgun enters Circle K convenience store, demands cash

SAN ANTONIO - A clerk at a North Side convenience store experienced a scary ordeal when a man entered wielding a weapon and demanding money.

The robbery occurred Nov. 22 just before 3 a.m. at a Circle K convenience store located in the 8300 block of McCullough Avenue.

According to police, the man entered the store and while demanding money from the register displayed a handgun that he had hidden in his waistband.

The man fled on foot south from the location, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

