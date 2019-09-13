Man wielding handgun robs Circle K convenience store, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A clerk at a Northwest Side convenience store experienced a scary ordeal when a man entered wielding a weapon and demanding money.

The incident occurred just before 2 a.m. at a Circle K store in the 6400 block of Babcock Road, not far from Prue Road.

According to police, the man entered the store brandishing a handgun and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Police said the man fled on foot following the robbery with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect also took the clerk's phone, but dropped it when he ran off, police said.

A description of the robber is not known. Police said their investigation is ongoing.

