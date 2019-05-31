Man wielding handgun steals cash from local food mart, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for an aggravated robbery of a local food market.

The incident occurred May 26 at the Mehat Food Mart in the 5200 block of Fredericksburg Road, not far from Callaghan Road.

According to police, the man entered the store brandishing a weapon and demanded money from the register. That's when, police said, the store clerk gave the culprit the money just before he fled from the scene in a dark vehicle.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.