Man wields handgun at massage parlor employee, demands cash, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who pointed a handgun and demanded cash from an employee at a Northeast Side massage parlor.

The robbery occurred Jan. 5 at the Xuan Massage located in the 8500 block of Perrin Beitel Road not far from Loop 410.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) entered the spa and asked an employee about the prices for different services. That's when, police say, the man pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money.

Police said the employee screamed and ran away from the man, who then fled out the door.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

