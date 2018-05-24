Man with facial tattoos arrested for scaring kids, ranting about where babies come from

TAMPA BAY, Fla. - A man with facial tattoos was arrested in Florida after he yelled at a group of children on a playground.

Otis Ryan, 30, was charged with disorderly conduct, according to WPLG-TV.

The Tampa Bay Times reported Ryan climbed onto a piece of equipment Sunday around 3 p.m., and started to scream at the children about where babies come from.

An officer was at the park where the incident occurred and also saw Ryan approach tourists and make inappropriate comments to women, trying to coax their male partners to confront him.

The officer said Ryan screamed vulgarities at the children and parents immediately removed them from the playground.

Ryan was taken into custody. Police said he has caused several disturbances in the park area recently.

He was fined, released and ordered to stay away from the park, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

