SAN ANTONIO - A standoff came to a peaceful end on the West Side on Saturday.

A neighborhood in the 300 block of Cable Drive, just outside Loop 410, was closed after several neighbors reported a disturbance around 5 p.m.

Officers said a man with a gun barricaded himself inside a home with a woman and a 10-year-old child.

After about two hours, police were able to get the man to come out of his house.

No injuries were reported.

