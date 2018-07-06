Man with lengthy criminal history takes plea deal in stalking, aggravated assault case

COMAL COUNTY, Texas - A man who was initially arrested and put behind bars on dozens of charges, including 19 counts of child pornography and sexual assault, has reached a plea deal with Comal County District Attorney Jennifer Tharp.

One June 28, Jason Dean Hunter pleaded guilty to stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The biggest charge against him was attempted capital murder, but it was thrown out before the trial even started.

Hunter has a lengthy criminal record and has been accused of physical and verbal abuse, dating back years.

Jessica Collins dated Hunter from 2002 to 2007 and gave birth to their daughter during that time. She said the abuse, beatings and threats were ongoing and that she feared for her life.

"I'm terrified of him, that he'll kill me, that he's going to come kill me and take my daughter," Collins said.

Collins was forced to pack up and move to escape the abuse and only came back because she knew Hunter was locked up.

Amanda Wibracht, who said she was romantically involved with Hunter, said she too was abused by him, and described one night in detail.

"He has once again accused me of cheating, and he started hitting me and pushing me around, slapping me. He kept telling me to leave, but taking my car keys back," Wibracht said.

Hunter's most recent legal trouble stems from a relationship he had with a woman in 2015. He allegedly threatened to kill her unborn baby, but that charge was quashed in a decision that the state is now appealing.

Hunter’s plea deal and charges carry a 15-year sentence, but that sentence only requires him to serve half the time before he is eligible for parole.

"This is really messed up," Wibracht said.

The Comal County district attorney released the following statement about the plea deal and the case:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.