Man, woman arrested during undercover operation on South Side

SAN ANTONIO - Two people were arrested during an undercover operation on the city’s South Side.

On Wednesday, plainclothes officers were following a man who was wanted on a charge of evading arrest.

When officers approached the man at a Valero on the I-35 access road next to Somerset Road, he raised his shirt to show that he had a gun, and an officer fired two shots, police said.

No one was hit.

The man and his girlfriend were arrested at the gas station.

The man was arrested on a charge of felon in possession of a stolen firearm. It’s unclear what other charges he faces or if the woman will face any charges.

