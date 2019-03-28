Man, woman arrested in fatal shooting at Northside apartment

SAN ANTONIO - Two murder suspects were taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man at a Northside apartment complex.

Dakota Vale, 21, was arrested in Cibolo by troopers, and Walter Scott, 28, was taken into custody by authorities in Milwaukee. They are facing a capital murder charge.

On Feb. 17 around 9:30 p.m., officers went to the apartment complex in the 18900 block of Redland Road for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, the victim, Rey Quiroga, was found dead in the apartment complex's pool area from a gunshot wound.

San Antonio police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said detectives believe Quiroga did not know Vale or Scott but for some unknown reason, they met up at the complex.

Rodriguez said detectives were able to use surveillance footage from the apartment complex and later shared images on the Police Department's social media pages to ask the community for help in the case.

Police identified Vale and Scott as the suspects after receiving countless tips, Rodriguez said.

After Vale was arrested, Rodriguez said she provided Scott's name to detectives. He was later arrested around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

SAPD’s Homicide Unit announces the arrests of two Capital Murder suspects. The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force & DPS arrested Dakota Vale and Walter Scott for the February 17th murder of Rey Quiroga off Redland Rd. Vale was arrested in Cibolo and Scott was apprehended in Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/44SNPsm97n — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) March 28, 2019

Detectives believe Scott was the triggerman and Vale was an accomplice, Rodriguez said.

According to online records, Scott has previous arrests on suspicion of aggravated robbery, theft and assault.

Rodriguez said Scott is in the process of being extradited to San Antonio from Milwaukee.

