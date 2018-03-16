Man, woman hospitalized after hitting concrete wall on Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO - A man and a woman were sent to the hospital after another driver swerved into their SUV, causing them to hit a concrete wall early Friday morning.

The major wreck was reported just before 3 a.m. on Loop 410 near the Honeysuckle Lane exit.

Castle Hills police said the driver was trying to avoid an 18-wheeler tire in the road when she hit the victims’ vehicle.

The SUV then crashed into a concrete wall before spinning out on the highway.

The man and woman inside the smashed vehicle were taken to University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Police did not say whether there would be any charges filed.

