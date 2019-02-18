Man, woman killed in murder-suicide in San Marcos, police say

SAN MARCOS, Texas - A 28-year-old man shot and killed a 24-year-old woman before he fled the scene and fatally shot himself, San Marcos police said.

According to a news release, police responded to the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive around 11:23 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.

Witnesses told police that Adrian Diaz had shot his ex-girlfriend, Brihana Landrum, once in the head, police said.

Family members drove Landrum to a hospital, but she died before arrival, police said.

Diaz fled the scene in his vehicle to Guadalupe County, where he was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Landrum and Diaz had been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship for several years, police said.

This is the second homicide in San Marcos in 2019.

