Man, woman rescued after being swept away by strong current in wooded area

SAN ANTONIO - A man and woman were rescued from a wooded area after being swept away by strong waters and hanging onto branches until first responders arrived.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday rescue teams with the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a reported water rescue of three people in a creek area near railroad tracks on the city's Northeast Side at Thousand Oaks Drive near Interstate 35.

BREAKING: Here’s the interview with the man who was rescued by @SATXFire. He said he tried to save the woman who was heard by the bystander screaming. He said if the rain didn’t let up, he thinks he woman wouldn’t have survived #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/fYzWgu5CKE — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) March 28, 2018

More than a dozen SAFD units were called to the scene after a man and his friend heard a woman screaming from the wooded area as they were walking from a nearby store.

BREAKING: @SATXFire pulls out two people from wooded area on Thousand Oaks Dr. near I-35. Rescue members were carrying a person from the wooded area to EMS. #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/PcZCXgXLUd — Adrian Garcia (@KSATadrian) March 28, 2018

Will Pritchett with the San Antonio Fire Department said it took rescue crews about 45 minutes to an hour to rescue the man and woman from the rushing waters. By the time rescue teams had arrived and placed a boat in position the waters had receded to a point where it was safer to retrieve the victims by foot, officials said.

Pritchett said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition. The man who was rescued did not suffer life-threatening injuries. The third person had left the scene earlier in the evening.

