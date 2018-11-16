Man, woman steal credit cards, go on shopping spree

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers hopes the public can identify a couple wanted in connection with using a stolen credit card to buy gift cards and other merchandise.

The man and woman broke into a white Honda at 5619 West Loop 1604 North and stole a computer and wallet that contained credit cards, police said.

The pair then went to an H-E-B on FM 471 and W. Loop 1604 North and one at 9238 W. Loop 1604 North, where they used the victim's credit card to buy gift cards and other merchandise, police said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.

Tips can be called in to 210-224-STOP or left on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers of San Antonio accepts tips on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

