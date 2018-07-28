Man won't tell police who shot him outside of South Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was shot in the calf while standing outside of a South Side apartment early Saturday morning won't tell police who shot him, police said.

Authorities were called to the 300 block of Chaucer Avenue and found the man with a gunshot wound at the gate of an apartment complex.

While the victim wasn't cooperative, witnesses told police a silver sedan pulled up and someone in the car shot the man. The car then drove off.

The man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and is expected to be OK.

