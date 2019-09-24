Man wounded in apparent road rage shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 23-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being wounded during an apparent road rage shooting overnight, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from S. W.W. White Road on the city's East Side.

According to police, the victim was driving in his vehicle when another started tailgating him. That's when, police said, the man stopped near an intersection and confronted the driver of the gray truck.

Police said the driver of the truck got out of the vehicle and shot the victim in the arm.

The wounded man then drove to an Exxon gas station where his girlfriend works for help, police said.

The victim was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

