Man wounded in shooting in far West Bexar County

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A local man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the leg overnight, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The shooting was reported just before 12:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Cherry Field Drive, not far from Loop 1604 and Marbach Road in far West Bexar County.

According to police, the victim, a man described as being in his late teens, was shot in the leg once.

Deputies said a black vehicle was seen driving away shortly after the shots were fired. A motive for the shooting, however, is not currently known.

The wounded man was taken to University Hospital in stable condition. He is expected to recover.

Deputies said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

