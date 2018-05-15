Manhunt underway near San Antonio, ‘stay inside your house,' officials say

LIVE OAK - UPDATE at 6:30 p.m.:

Members of SWAT have arrived at the scene where the chase involving a man and DPS troopers ended in Live Oak.

Officers with the Live Oak Police Department and Windcrest Police Department were also captured on camera at the scene by a KSAT photographer.

ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Live Oak is asking community members to stay indoors and be vigilant after announcing that a manhunt is underway in the area.

Live Oak officials said on the city’s Facebook page that troopers with Texas Department of Public Safety were involved in a pursuit with a motorcyclist Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the chase ended on Forest Bluff in Live Oak, which is just northeast of San Antonio.

“The person fled on foot and there is a helicopter and DPS troopers in the neighborhood looking for the suspect,” officials said.

According to officials, the man is currently wanted for speeding and for failure to stop.

“The suspect continues to remain at large, so please stay inside your house and if you see anything suspicious, call 911 and alert the police dispatch of your observances,” officials said.



Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.