Manned aircraft crashes at New Mexico Air Force base

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. - A manned aircraft crashed at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, The Associated Press reported.

A spokesman for the 49th Wing issued a news release saying the crash happened before noon Friday at Red Rio Bombing Range, the AP reported.

The condition of the pilot is unknown.

An investigation is underway.

