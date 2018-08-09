Police: Man found fatally shot behind East Side apartment building

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind an apartment building in between two air conditioning units early Thursday morning.

Police were called around 2:40 a.m. to the Ivy Apartments located in the 4500 block of Lavender Lane, which is not far from South W.W. White Road and Martin Luther King Drive on the city's East Side.

According to police, officers had responded to the scene earlier in the night around 1:30 a.m. for shots fired and had searched the area but found nothing.

A woman walking her dog later Thursday morning found the deceased man behind an apartment building, police said.

Police said they also found a gun at the scene. Detectives say the victim may have gotten cornered behind the building, possibly while he was trying to climb over a fence.

Authorities say they suspect the victim was chased because they found shell casings across the parking lot and behind other buildings.

The victim's name also has not been released pending notification to next of kin.

Both SAPD and EMS originally responded to the call. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.