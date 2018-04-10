Man's body found in parking lot near Graham Central Station

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot near Graham Central Station early Tuesday morning.

The body was found around 2:30 a.m. by a VIA Transit police officer who was patrolling the parking lot, which is located in the 4900 block of Fredericksburg Road on the city's Northwest Side.

According to police, the victim, a man in his late 40s, may have fallen from a hill next to the parking lot.

At this time information on the death is limited. Officials did say that more information will be available after the Bexar County medical examiner concludes their investigation.

The name of the victim also has yet to be released pending notification to next of kin.

