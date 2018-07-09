March For Our Lives movement in SA for town hall on gun control

SAN ANTONIO - Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who sparked the March for Our Lives campaign, held a Road to Change Event town hall meeting in San Antonio on Monday to discuss stronger gun control legislation with other activists.

The town hall meeting at La Trinidad Methodist Church included speeches from the Parkland student activists and local student activists from Students Demand Action San Antonio. In addition, panel discussions were held about ongoing issues and how those issues can be resolved.

Students hope to get people educated, motivated and registered to vote.

In response to the school shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students are demanding that students' lives and safety be a priority and are touring across the country to conduct a summer series of Road to Change events.

The events are in response to a school shooting that took 17 lives on Valentines Day. In the wake of the shooting, students have been hosting online campaigns and organizing marches across the county.

For more information about Students Demand Action San Antonio, click here. For more information about March for Our Lives: Road to Change Events, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.