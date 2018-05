Actors Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder in a scene from the movie 'Superman', 1978. (Photo by Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images)

Margot Kidder, the actress best known for playing Lois Lane in "Superman," has died at the age of 69.

Margot starred opposite Christopher Reeve in the "Superman" movie franchise from the late 1970s and early '80s.

She was a working actress up until her death. Kidder had a very public struggle with bipolar disorder and was an advocate for mental health.

The cause of her death has not been released.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.