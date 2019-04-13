Marijuana bundles found in vehicle, with infant in car seat, CBP officials say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas - Two people were arrested Friday after several bundles of marijuana were found in a vehicle, which had an infant in a car seat, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said Brownsville agents responded to a report about a Ford Escape loaded with marijuana bundles near the Rio Grande.

Agents who arrived encountered the vehicle, which was traveling away from the reported area, officials said. The driver of the Ford voluntarily stopped as a mobile unit began to follow the suspected load vehicle.

Officials said agents approached the vehicle and observed several bundles in the vehicle, as well as an infant in a car seat.

Agents arrested the driver and front passenger, officials said.

This case has been referred for criminal prosecution and remains under investigation, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

