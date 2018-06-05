Marijuana, Corvette, more seized from home near Hondo High School

HONDO, Texas - One man is in custody after Medina County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his Hondo home May 21 and found drugs, a stolen gun, cash and other items.

Albert Isabel Santillano Jr., 37, is charged with possession of marijuana and two charges of possession of a controlled substance. Deputies said more arrests are pending.

Authorities said they recovered a large amount of marijuana, cash, several guns -- including one that was stolen -- cannabis oil for vaporizer pens and drug paraphernalia.

A 2015 Chevrolet Corvette and a 2000 Winnebago were also seized.

The home is in the 900 block of 24th Street, next to Hondo High School.

