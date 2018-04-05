Mark Benavides: 'I had no moral compass'

FLORESVILLE, Texas - Former San Antonio attorney Mark Benavides took the witness stand Thursday in his own defense in the punishment phase of his trial.

Benavides has been found guilty of trading sex for legal services.

He could face up to life in prison or probation.

Click below to read highlights of his testimony as tweeted by KSAT 12 court reporter Paul Venema, who is covering the trial in Floresville.

Be sure to keep it on KSAT.com and KSAT 12 News for the latest on the trial.

?? “Mark Benavides sobs on witness stand”https://t.co/V4JI9Dusf6 — KSAT 12 (@ksatnews) April 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.