Ex-SA lawyer convicted of sex crimes sobs, apologizes

FLORESVILLE, Texas - In halting sobs, former San Antonio attorney Mark Benavides apologized and asked for forgiveness as he testified Thursday during the punishment phase of his trial.

Benavides faces up to life in prison after his conviction on six counts of continuous trafficking of persons. Prosecutors said the defendant traded sex for legal services.

With the exception of Benavides' emotional testimony about the impact the case has had on his family, his testimony was calm and measured -- until his apology and a plea for mercy.

"I'm asking you to have mercy and give me the minimum," Benavides said while crying. "I'm so sorry."

Benavides admitted that he had sex with all of the women named in the indictment and recorded their motel sexual sessions.

During the trial, the graphic and sexually explicit encounters were played for the jury.

The sentencing phase of the trial will resume Friday morning.

Earlier Thursday, the defendant's mother, Olga Benavides, defended her son on the witness stand, saying she didn't think he was guilty of the charges. Click below to read highlights of her testimony as tweeted by Venema.

