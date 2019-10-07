Married assistant principal allegedly had sex with student half-dozen times

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. - Lisa Renee Rothwell, 34, is a married assistant principal at Stuart W. Cramer High School who has been jailed on a $1 million bond following six incidents where she allegedly had sex with a student, according to the Gaston Gazette.

Sources told WSOC that Rothwell engaged in sexual acts with a student three times in April and an additional three times in July.

LOCAL: MacArthur football coach charged with assault after incident in North Central Texas

Rothwell, who has been with the district for 10 years, was tutoring the victim last school year, according to WSOC.

Gaston County police filed criminal charges against Rothwell Friday.

Central Texas teacher charged with improper relationship with female student

Rothwell allegedly had both sexual intercourse and oral sex with the student, the Gaston Gazette reported.

It remains unclear if the student who accused Rothwell still attends the school.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.