Masked man arrested after using shotgun to shoot East Side neighbor, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 30-year-old man who authorities said had been on the run for days after using a shotgun to shoot his neighbor outside their East Side duplex.

The man, identified as Michael Puente, was taken into custody Sunday and charged with a second-degree felony.

Officials said SAPD officers responded to the 200 block of Gorman Street, where two men had gotten into a dispute Friday morning around 9 a.m. outside their home, which is not far from East Houston and Pine Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, a witness told police that she was standing just inside her apartment door when the victim was outside and then heard him say, “What are you doing?”

The witness said that’s when she looked outside to see Puente, who was wearing a mask, shoot the man with a shotgun.

She told police that she ran outside and dragged the victim into her apartment until police and emergency medical services arrived at the duplex.

SAPD says man shot by neighbor on Gorman St. Still haven't found him or weapon. Victim at SAMMC. #KSATnews pic.twitter.com/cCDnW8dA49 — Katrina Webber (@KSATKatrina) June 15, 2018

Police said the man was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries to his leg.

Puente is now being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second-degree felony. His bond has been set at $75,000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.