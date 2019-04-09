Massive turtle reef habitat, 2 new rides coming to SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Turtle Reef is a 126,000 gallon habitat that is set to open May 3 at SeaWorld San Antonio.

Guests will be able to see threatened and endangered sea turtles and hundreds of multi-colored tropical fish in the floor-to-ceiling underwater habitat.

“We are really excited to share this amazing new attraction so early in the season with our guests,” SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio park President Carl Lum said.

There will also be two new family-friendly rides opening May 3, the Riptide Rescue and Sea Swinger.

The opening of Turtle Reef will mark the fifth consecutive year of major investment in the SeaWorld and Aquatica San Antonio parks, according to a press release.

