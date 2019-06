SAN ANTONIO - The matriarch who co-founded the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner, Mary Q. Jimenez, has died.

The announcement was made on the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner Facebook page on Tuesday.

Mary and Raul Jimenez started their nonprofit in 1979.

Raul Jimenez died in 1998, but the family’s dinner has continued to grow since then and now serves 25,000 meals to people in the community each year.

Read the family’s Facebook post below:

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.