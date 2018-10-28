Matthew McConaughey honors Houston's heroes with lunch

HOUSTON, Texas - Houston's first responders on Sunday were treated to lunch by Texas actor Matthew McConaughey.

The lunch was in celebration of National First Responders Day.

McConaughey provided lunch for and visited with dispatch workers, members of the Houston Fire Department and Houston Police Department as part of an initiative through bourbon maker, Wild Turkey.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner thanked McConaughey on Twitter for recognizing Houston's heroes with a surprise lunch.

Last year, McConaughey surprised members of a Kentucky neighborhood with free turkeys through the same Wild Turkey initiative.

​​In Houston, several posted photos with the Oscar-winning actor using the hashtag #WildTurkeyGivesBack.

McConaughey is known for his roles in movies such as "Dazed and Confused," "Dallas Buyers Club" and "Magic Mike."

Thanks Matthew McConaughey for swinging by HFD Station 26 and for teaming up with Wild Turkey to show appreciation to Houston first responders! #WildTurkeyGivesBack pic.twitter.com/9pZsI4S8Oz — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 28, 2018

