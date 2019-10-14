Mattress fire forces evacuation of Northeast Side motel

SAN ANTONIO - A small mattress fire forced guests to be evacuated from their motel rooms late Sunday night, San Antonio firefighters said.

The fire was called in just after 10 p.m. at the Regency Inn Motel in the 1100 block of Austin Highway on the city's Northeast Side.

Firefighters said the fire broke out in an unoccupied room of the motel and damage was minimal.

Guests were forced to leave their rooms as a precaution but were allowed back in, fire officials said.

No one was hurt by the fire.

Arson investigators are now working to determine the exact cause.

