Here's what San Antonians need to know ahead of impending icy weather

SAN ANTONIO - On Monday night, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Deputy City Manager Erik Walsh answered a series of questions regarding Tuesday's forecast and how it will affect San Antonians.

From whether trash will be picked up, to where people can go to get out of the cold, here's what you need to know ahead of the impending icy weather conditions...

Which major employers, schools have canceled work, classes?

KSAT-12 is monitoring school closures and business closures. We are updating our list of closures on our website.

SCHOOL CLOSURES | BUSINESS CLOSURES

Walsh said it appears every major school district including private schools has canceled classes. Nonemergency offices with the City of San Antonio and Bexar County will be closed.

Will I still be able to fly out of San Antonio?

The San Antonio International Airport remains open, however, several airlines have canceled flights out of San Antonio. See that list here.

Where should someone go to get out of the cold?

Those without shelter from the below-freezing temperatures can go to Haven For Hope at 1 Haven For Hope Way, or the Salvation Army Shelter at 515 W. Elmira St. More information here.

Will my trash get picked up?

Garbage and recycling collection scheduled for Tuesday is canceled. The collection schedule adjusts as follows:

Monday collection moves to Wednesday

Tuesday and Wednesday collection moves to Thursday

Thursday collection moves to Friday

Friday collection moves to Saturday

Are courthouses closed?

The Bexar County Courthouse and Municipal Court and are closed tomorrow. Do not report for jury duty. Mayor Nirenberg said there has been no word on the potential rescheduling of cases.

Will my mail be delivered?

There has been no word on whether mail delivery has been affected by the possibility of inclement weather.

Has TxDOT started the icing protocol?

Yes, but if you don't need to be on the road, stay home tomorrow. Texas Department of Transportation sprayed saltwater brine on bridges and overpasses preparing interstates and expressways for the slick conditions expected to arrive Monday evening. That, however, isn't enough to fully prevent iced-over roads.

What is the San Antonio Emergency Operation Center doing to prepare?

The SAEOC is coordinating with local partners to monitor highways and roadways overnight. Emergency personnel is on standby, should any emergencies arise Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Will VIA buses run?

VIA administrative offices will be closed on Tuesday. Service is scheduled to operate on regular weekday schedules, as long as it is possible to do so. Severe winter weather is likely to affect service in some areas, including possible delays due to road conditions.

