Mayor's wife pens romantic Instagram post with throwback photo on anniversary

SAN ANTONIO - "You’re one of those good guys that a girl regrets letting go of at the end of Rom Coms, so she runs to the airport to stop him from leaving."
That's how Erika Prosper starts her public love letter to San Antonio mayor, Ron Nirenberg. The couple is celebrating their 17th anniversary this week. Prosper paid tribute to her husband in an Instagram post with a throwback photo.
Read her full post:
Dear @ron_nirenberg You’re one of those good guys that a girl regrets letting go of at the end of Rom Coms, so she runs to the airport to stop him from leaving. You’re one of those brave, self sacrificing guys in action movies who runs out to draw fire away from the kids so they can run to safety. You’re one of those optimist leaders in historical films who has to make hard calls regardless of what’s popular to keep his country/city/region united. But best of all, you’re one of those honest to goodness, Boy Scouts who believes in the the human spirit, human dignity, and the human heart. To be your wife for 17 years has been fun, elating, sometimes frustrating, but always comforting. You accept me. You see me. You love me. Happy anniversary! XXOO 💋
