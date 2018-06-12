McNay Art Museum invites visitors to 'immerse themselves in art'

SAN ANTONIO - A new exhibit at The McNay Art Museum invites visitors to be a participant in the art.

Immersed: Local to Global Art Sensations opened last week and will continue through Sept. 2. The interactive exhibit combines instillations from four artists. With themes about reflection and self examination, the exhibit is an official part of the city's Tricentennial celebrations.

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity" challenges people to think about their lives in relation to their local community, global community and infinite space.

British artist Philip Worthington's "Shadow Monsters" uses technology to morph visitors into fantastical beasts.

Andy Warhol's unfinished short film "Sunset" honors the significance of HemisFair '68 with themes of spiritual transcendence and art. It was never finished and has never before been shown in the city of its intended premiere.

Local artist Chris Sauter created his installation "Pleasure Principle" exclusively for the Immersed exhibit. A press release describes it as exploring the "links between biology and culture, the present and the primordial, the personal and the universal."

Visitors are required to make a reservation for the exhibition and there are only a limited number of reservations available per day. You can get more information on the museum's website.

