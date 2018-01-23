2 infrastructure projects to make Medical Center more commuter friendly

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Medical Center will be getting some improvements that will make the area more accessible for people to walk, bike and drive.

There are two infrastructure projects being worked on. The Medical Center Phase 10 Project will provide drainage relief to the area, add new sidewalks, and widen the Louis Pasteur and Ewing Halsell drives intersection. The Floyd Curl Green Street Project will provide a 10-foot, two-way cycle track — the first-ever of its kind built in San Antonio.

Wider sidewalks and a 5-foot brick buffer to increase traffic safety for bicyclists will also be added.

The budget for the Medical Center Phase 10 is $8.7 million and is funded through the 2017 bond program.

The budget for the Floyd Curl Green Street Project is $7.2 million and is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Medical Center Alliance.

